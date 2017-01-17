Hip-hop podcast host charged in fatal...

Hip-hop podcast host charged in fatal concert venue shooting

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A hip-hop podcast host arrested in connection with a concert venue shooting that left a rapper's bodyguard dead and three other people wounded is a killer and a danger to the community unworthy of bail, a prosecutor said on Tuesday. Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, was arrested Monday on a federal weapons possession charge stemming from the May shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before rapper T.I. was to perform.

