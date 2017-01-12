Help sought finding missing Millbrook...

Help sought finding missing Millbrook man last seen in mid-December

The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding Donald Sinclair, 52, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Dec. 13. Investigators say the man is known to travel to the Montgomery area. He is not known, by family members, to have any health or mental issues.

