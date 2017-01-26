Handling of Montgomery indecent exposure incident under review
Montgomery Department of Public Safety officials say they are reviewing the way an incident in East Montgomery was handled over the weekend. According to Montgomery Public Safety Director Chris Murphy, a woman called 911 Saturday to report an incident of indecent exposure outside the Target in the EastChase area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|4 hr
|susan
|996
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC