Group protests Trump immigration ban at Montgomery airport
A small group of protesters has gathered at the Montgomery Regional Airport to show their disagreement with President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigration from several countries. The protest was organized by some students at Montgomery's Loveless Academic Magnet Program, or LAMP, though there are other people involved.
