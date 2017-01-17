Genesis mulls building cars in US

Hyundai and its sister company Kia are the latest to commit to increasing investment in vehicle manufacturing in the United States in the wake of threats from President-elect Donald Trump of new tariffs on vehicles and components imported into the country. The Korean automakers on Tuesday confirmed they will invest $3.1 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, up from the $2.1 billion they spent over the previous five-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MotorAuthority.