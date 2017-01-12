Former Troy city councilman dies in house fire; Hear from his friends and family on TIA

Good morning! Here are some of the stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama: DEADLY FIRE: A house fire in Troy Saturday night took the life of former city councilman, Jose Henderson. Reporter Morgan Young spoke with Henderson's father and church family and has more on the legacy they say he is leaving behind, coming up at 6 a.m. Another record today? Maybe, but we may fall just short.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.