Former Troy city councilman dies in house fire; Hear from his friends and family on TIA
Good morning! Here are some of the stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama: DEADLY FIRE: A house fire in Troy Saturday night took the life of former city councilman, Jose Henderson. Reporter Morgan Young spoke with Henderson's father and church family and has more on the legacy they say he is leaving behind, coming up at 6 a.m. Another record today? Maybe, but we may fall just short.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Help me
|990
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC