Fmr. Dir. of Central AL Aging Consortium arrested on felony theft, ethics charges
The former director of the Central Alabama Aging Consortium in Montgomery was arrested on Monday on felony theft and ethics charges, according to Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange. Catherine Stansell Rolison, 62, who now resides in Clayton, North Carolina, surrendered to authorities at the Montgomery County Detention Facility and was later released on a $10,000 bond.
