Fmr. Dir. of Central AL Aging Consort...

Fmr. Dir. of Central AL Aging Consortium arrested on felony theft, ethics charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The former director of the Central Alabama Aging Consortium in Montgomery was arrested on Monday on felony theft and ethics charges, according to Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange. Catherine Stansell Rolison, 62, who now resides in Clayton, North Carolina, surrendered to authorities at the Montgomery County Detention Facility and was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Tue Yessir 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue Susan 995
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan 10 Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... Jan 6 ThomasA 2
News Protest at senator's office ends in arrest Jan 4 tomin cali 6
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC