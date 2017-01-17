First Alert Update: Severe storms possible Saturday
Temperatures are unseasonably warm this afternoon. Once again, we're looking at highs about 20 degrees above average for January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|18 hr
|Meds
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|20 hr
|Sargent-07
|994
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC