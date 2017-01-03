Fire at old Paradise Grill building d...

Fire at old Paradise Grill building deemed suspicious

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Montgomery firefighters responded to the scene of a suspicious structure fire Monday afternoon at the old Paradise Bar and Grill building on the West South Boulevard. It's being investigated as a possible arson because the building was not connected to a power system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... Jan 6 ThomasA 3
News Protest at senator's office ends in arrest Jan 4 tomin cali 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec '16 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,643

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC