Escape attraction, VR arcade coming to downtown Warehouse spot gets $750,000 makeover Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2k0hFpS Two of the nation's hottest entertainment trends are headed to downtown Montgomery in a big way, part of a high-tech, $750,000 makeover to a warehouse space in the city's entertainment district. It'll be the newest location of Escapology , an Orlando-based chain that specializes in elaborately designed, film set-quality escape rooms and movie-style scenarios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.