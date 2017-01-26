Editorial: New VP/GM Mark Bunting says hello
I must say that I am thrilled to now call Montgomery, Alabama home and to now be a part of this wonderful community and to work at such a well-respected television station. I have already heard from many of our community leaders confirming what I had already known, that this television is vital for providing exceptional news content and oftentimes life-saving weather coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Tue
|Yessir
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Susan
|995
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC