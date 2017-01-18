Early Alabama budget reform report expected next month Legislators hope to extend life of committee to address ongoing shortfalls in state revenue Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2k1wubF With a few weeks before legislators return for the 2017 session, members of a budget reform committee Wednesday gave a status update on their work toward solving recurring issues in the state's two budgets. The legislators - charged with finding solutions to annual shortfalls in the state's General Fund budget - will deliver a preliminary report next month.

