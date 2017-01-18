Early Alabama budget reform report expected next month
Early Alabama budget reform report expected next month Legislators hope to extend life of committee to address ongoing shortfalls in state revenue Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2k1wubF With a few weeks before legislators return for the 2017 session, members of a budget reform committee Wednesday gave a status update on their work toward solving recurring issues in the state's two budgets. The legislators - charged with finding solutions to annual shortfalls in the state's General Fund budget - will deliver a preliminary report next month.
