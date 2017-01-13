Democratic state Sen. Quinton Ross ready to 'forgive' Jeff Sessions

Quinton Ross, the Alabama State Senator , was still at Pontiac North High School when Jeff Sessions last sat on the national hot seat. It was 1986, and the then-Alabama state attorney general was being grilled--skewered, ultimately--over his nomination by President Reagan for a federal judgeship, an effort that ultimately failed due largely to numerous now-widely known racially charged accusations about Sessions' words and actions in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.