Democratic state Sen. Quinton Ross re...

Democratic state Sen. Quinton Ross ready to 'forgive' Jeff Sessions

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Quinton Ross, the Alabama State Senator , was still at Pontiac North High School when Jeff Sessions last sat on the national hot seat. It was 1986, and the then-Alabama state attorney general was being grilled--skewered, ultimately--over his nomination by President Reagan for a federal judgeship, an effort that ultimately failed due largely to numerous now-widely known racially charged accusations about Sessions' words and actions in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... 3 hr Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... Jan 6 ThomasA 3
News Protest at senator's office ends in arrest Jan 4 tomin cali 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec '16 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,102

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC