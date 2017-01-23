Corrections officer charged with trafficking, possession at Kilby prison
A corrections officer has been charged with possession and trafficking after being was caught with several substances on the property Kilby Correctional Facility. According to court documents, Antwan Dandre Giles, 27, of Montgomery, is charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in illegal drugs, and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|Yessir
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|7 hr
|Susan
|995
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC