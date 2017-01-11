Convicted Montgomery rapist charged w...

Convicted Montgomery rapist charged with sexual abuse, torture of a child

17 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A convicted rapist has been arrested by the Montgomery Police Department and charged with sexual abuse and sexual torture of a child. Derek Jermaine Perkins, 45, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a child sex abuse investigation that started on Dec. 2. Authorities said Perkins knew the victim, who was under the age of 12. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Perkins was previously convicted in 2015 on a 2013 rape charge.

