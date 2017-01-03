City of Montgomery seeking proposals for Cottage Hill Property near Downtown
Interested businesses and developers looking to attract and grow their business in a key area can start proposing a plan to present to the City of Montgomery, starting in February. The City of Montgomery is wanting to sell and develop a .9+/- acre site in the Cottage Hill/ Five Points area, north of Downtown Montgomery.
