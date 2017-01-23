City of Montgomery prepares for food trucks to public right of way
Signs will go up soon in downtown Montgomery's new designated zones where Food Trucks will be allowed to operate. The city council unanimously approved an ordinance last week authorizing food trucks to operate in the public right-of-way.
