Christina Ricci is the reason to watch Amazon Prime's new...

Christina Ricci plays Jazz Age embodiment Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald in the Amazon biographical series "Z: The Beginning of Everything." In the biographical drama "Z: The Beginning of Everything," Christina Ricci plays Zelda Sayre, a rebellious Southern belle later enshrined in literary legend as Zelda Fitzgerald, the wife, muse and partner in Jazz Age heck-raising of the writer F. Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.