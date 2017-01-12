Cell phone thieves target new Montgomery stores
A new Montgomery business chain has been dealing with a string of break-ins, leaving the company with costly repairs and inventory losses. The store on West Fairview Avenue was targeted, the location on Coliseum Boulevard was broken into twice, and the Boost Mobile on Federal Drive took the biggest hit when three burglars smashed a window and grabbed a long list of pricey merchandise.
