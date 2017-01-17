Carver's failing grade based on 10th ...

Carver's failing grade based on 10th grade ACT Aspire scores

After the state released its list of failing schools and started the process for a potential MPS takeover, Montgomery principals are reacting to the status and opening up a dialogue with parents. When Karen Smith found out that her daughter's school failed the state's report card, she was ready to pull her out of Carver High and send her to a private school.

