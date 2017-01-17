'Because of Winn- Dixie' comes to ASF in Montgomery

Before a new musical hits Broadway, it's coming to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery for a short time! The musical adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's best-selling novel "Because of Winn-Dixie" will be performed at ASF from Jan. 27 through Feb. 5. DiCamillo's novel earned the Newbery Honor and the adaptation will be led by an acclaimed Broadway creative team that features music by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik , book and lyrics by Olivier Award winner Nell Benjamin , animal direction by Tony Award Honoree and veteran animal director William Berloni , and is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando .

