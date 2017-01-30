ASU police arrest man on first-degree sexual abuse charge
The Alabama State University Police Department arrested a man Sunday on a charge of sexual abuse. According to court documents, Lee Green, a 27-year-old Montgomery resident, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse after the female victim filed a complaint with campus police.
