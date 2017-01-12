Amanda: Carbon copy forecast continues
Our record high temperature was in jeopardy yet again this afternoon as mild air quickly warmed us back into the upper 70s. Montgomery hit 79 degrees, which was just one degree shy of the old record high temperature set back on Jan. 14, 1932 of 80 degrees.
