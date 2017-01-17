ALSDE seeks outside entity to grade Montgomery schools
ALSDE seeks outside entity to grade Montgomery schools Superintendent says review would provide more detail than a "simple review of data" Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2k21Zq8 The Alabama State Department of Education is looking for an outside entity to evaluate Montgomery's public schools - and possibly others in the state. State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentance during the meeting of the State Board of Education in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday January 12, 2016.
