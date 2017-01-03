All lanes clear, I-65 southbound between Montgomery and Prattville.
Motorists traveling on I-65 southbound should no longer experience delays after a possible crash near the 175-mile marker, just south of Montgomery. Traffic cameras, provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, showed the possible crash in the far left lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Sat
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC