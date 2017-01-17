Alabama's 15 best public high schools, 2017 edition
Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School in Montgomery landed at the top of Niche's 2017 list of the best high schools in the state. Loveless has been included on many lists of the nation's best schools, including being named one of Newsweek's Top 10 Elite High Schools.
