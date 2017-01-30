Alabama offers Kevontae Ruggs, younger brother of elite receiver recruit Henry Ruggs III
Kevontae Ruggs, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior linebacker at Robert E. Lee in Montgomery, announced that he had received his first offer and it comes from the University of Alabama. Alabama is a finalist along with Florida State for Henry Ruggs III, his older brother and an elite receiver in this year's class.
