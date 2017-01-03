Alabama National Guard company to deactivate after 64 years
The Prattville-based 217th Military Police Company will no longer be an active unit following an official "casing of the colors" ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Taylor Harding armory in Montgomery. Coming into service on Jan. 16, 1953, the unit has a long history in the area including a recent 303-day deployment to six different countries in the Middle East in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
