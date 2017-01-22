Alabama man spends inauguration day in D.C. hugging strangers while blindfolded
Imagine standing in the middle of all the national monuments on inauguration day with a blindfold on and your arms wide open. That's how Montgomery, Alabama native David Sadler spent his time today.
