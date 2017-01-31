Alabama Farmers Federation Celebrates...

Alabama Farmers Federation Celebrates 96 Years of Growth and Service

The Board of Directors for Alfa Insurance and the Alabama Farmers Federation handed out ice cream to almost 1,000 employees at the organization's home office in Montgomery today to celebrate Federation Day. Alabama's largest farm organization celebrated its 96th anniversary today at its home office in Montgomery with nearly 1,000 employees.

