Alabama Farmers Federation Celebrates 96 Years of Growth and Service
The Board of Directors for Alfa Insurance and the Alabama Farmers Federation handed out ice cream to almost 1,000 employees at the organization's home office in Montgomery today to celebrate Federation Day. Alabama's largest farm organization celebrated its 96th anniversary today at its home office in Montgomery with nearly 1,000 employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|9 hr
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC