Alabama board of education expected to announce intent to take over Montgomery's schools
Montgomery's students have languished in chronically-underperforming schools in the seat of Alabama's state government for many years, and it appears that help may finally be on the way. The state board of education is expected to announce its intent to formally intervene in the operations of Montgomery County's public school system at its Thursday board meeting .
