Ala. man wrote anti-Semitic threat, fired gun at Air Force base
An Alabama man who allegedly spray painted threats near government buildings and fired a shotgun outside of an Air Force base was arrested Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff with police. Matthew Elliott Shashy, 28, barricaded himself in his Montgomery home Tuesday night after his alleged series of bizarre crimes led police to him.
