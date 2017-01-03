Ala. man wrote anti-Semitic threat, f...

Ala. man wrote anti-Semitic threat, fired gun at Air Force base

Read more: New York Daily News

An Alabama man who allegedly spray painted threats near government buildings and fired a shotgun outside of an Air Force base was arrested Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff with police. Matthew Elliott Shashy, 28, barricaded himself in his Montgomery home Tuesday night after his alleged series of bizarre crimes led police to him.

