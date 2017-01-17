Adult male suffers serious injury in ...

Adult male suffers serious injury in west Montgomery shooting

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after an adult male suffered a serious injury as a result of a shooting in west Montgomery on Saturday. According to MPD, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Smiley Circle in reference to a call of shots fired.

