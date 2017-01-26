3,000 students, parents, teachers and...

3,000 students, parents, teachers and leaders rally in Montgomery; Hear why it's important on TIA

As many as 3,000 students, teachers, parents and community leaders from around the state will be in Montgomery today for school choice week. Several organizations who support school choice are holding a rally to raise awareness of all types of education options for children, that includes traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

