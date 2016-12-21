What to know for celebrating New Years in the River Region
We are just days away from ringing in the New Year and people are gearing up to celebrate the occasion. In Montgomery, the celebration will be held at the corner of Tallapoosa and Commerce Streets from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. The event in the capital city will include the raising of the Capital of Dreams star above the downtown skyline.
