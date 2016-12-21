What to know for celebrating New Year...

What to know for celebrating New Years in the River Region

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

We are just days away from ringing in the New Year and people are gearing up to celebrate the occasion. In Montgomery, the celebration will be held at the corner of Tallapoosa and Commerce Streets from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. The event in the capital city will include the raising of the Capital of Dreams star above the downtown skyline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec 9 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov 29 ThomasA 3
Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
Todd Williams (Aug '14) Nov '16 Cats123 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Nov '16 hatemontgomery 46
Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats Nov '16 Fatherof7 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC