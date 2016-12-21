What the lynching memorial will force us all to face
Rendering of the proposed Memorial to Peace and Justice, slated to open in Montgomery, Ala., in 2018. In the acclaimed documentary "I Am Not Your Negro," director Raoul Peck takes the words from an unfinished book by legendary author James Baldwin and gives them life in the voice of actor Samuel L. Jackson.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec 9
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov 29
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Todd Williams (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Cats123
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|hatemontgomery
|46
|Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats
|Nov '16
|Fatherof7
|1
