Video captures possible suspects in Montgomery stolen angels case
Lynn Bloch would really like to know who stole two sentimental angel decorations from her front yard, and, thanks to some security video, she may be a step closer to that goal. Two surveillance video cameras reportedly show two unidentified people taking an outdoor decorative train set and putting it into their truck.
