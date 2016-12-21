Two Alabama cities set or tied record highs on Christmas Eve. More on Christmas Day?
Alabama's late December warm spell was strong enough to break or tie records in two cities on Christmas Eve. Montgomery had a record high temperature, and Mobile tied its record high on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
