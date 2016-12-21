Troopers continue tradition of giving teddy bears to children in AL hospitals
Alabama State Troopers are continuing their holiday tradition of giving out teddy bears to children who will spend the holidays in hospitals in Montgomery. This tradition, which has been going on for over 25 years, will begin Thursday at Baptist Medical Center South.
