Rising star to be featured in Montgomery New Year's celebration
Details have been released for the New Year's celebration in the city of Montgomery and this year officials say there will be something new. According to city officials, the annual countdown event will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the corner of Tallapoosa and Commerce Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec 9
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov 29
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Todd Williams (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Cats123
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|hatemontgomery
|46
|Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats
|Nov '16
|Fatherof7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC