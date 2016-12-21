Montgomery's New Year's Eve celebrati...

Montgomery's New Year's Eve celebration concert canceled

The city of Montgomery has decided to cancel the New Year's Eve celebration concert downtown and officials say the rain's to blame. The celebration was supposed to begin at 9 p.m. Officials say the still intend to have a raising of the Capital of Dreams star above the downtown skyline and fireworks.

