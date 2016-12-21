Montgomery's New Year's Eve celebration canceled; Hear why officials made the decision
The city of Montgomery has decided to cancel the New Year's Eve celebration downtown and officials say the rain's to blame. The celebration was supposed to begin at 9 p.m. and include the raising of the Capital of Dreams star above the downtown skyline.
