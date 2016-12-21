Montgomery offering Christmas tree recycling Dec. 31st

The Montgomery Clean City Commission, the City of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation will offer free tree recycling on Saturday December 31st. Officials say Montgomery residents are encouraged to take their discarded trees to any of the city's regular Saturday trash pickup points from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trees placed by the road will not be recycled but taken to the landfill instead.

