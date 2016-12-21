Montgomery mayor expresses safety concerns for South Blvd.
For Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, fatal accidents like the one that occurred Tuesday on South Blvd are not to be taken lightly. "The first thing I did this morning was to get with our people to request the numbers on how many fatalities there have been in that area over the past two year," Strange said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec 9
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov 29
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|Todd Williams (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Cats123
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|hatemontgomery
|46
|Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats
|Nov '16
|Fatherof7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC