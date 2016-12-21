Michael Brown's reaction to being adopted has taken over the internet.
Michael Brown's sister, Dea Brown of Peoria, tweeted out pictures of the happy boy and her tweet received more than 50,000 re-tweets in two days. "We got him on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day and now this for Christmas, it's meant to be," says Tara Montgomery, Michael's adoptive mother.
