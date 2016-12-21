Man injured in Montgomery shooting
The man was shot in the 4300 block of Matterhorn Street. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec 9
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov 29
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Todd Williams (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Cats123
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|hatemontgomery
|46
|Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats
|Nov '16
|Fatherof7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC