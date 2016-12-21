Lawyers: Alabama inmate given no counseling before suicide
This undated photograph released by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Jamie Wallace, who authorities say killed himself on Dec. 15, 2016, just days after testifying in an ongoing federal trial over a lawsuit alleging the state provides inadequate psychiatric care to inmates. Attorneys say Wallace received no counseling before taking his own life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec 9
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov 29
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Todd Williams (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Cats123
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|hatemontgomery
|46
|Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats
|Nov '16
|Fatherof7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC