JM Wood Hosts Successful Two-Day Auction in Montgomery
JM Wood Auction Company Inc. held another successful two-day construction equipment, truck, agricultural and forestry machine auction in Montgomery, Ala., on Dec. 1 and 2. This was the final sale at its headquarters facility for 2016. Consignors at the auction included Cheniere Construction, Alabama Power Company and more than 250 other sellers.
