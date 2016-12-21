False Facebook posting on child's death leads to jail
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after posting what police said was a false report of a child's slaying on Facebook. The Montgomery Advertiser reports that 20-year-old Bailey Simmons was charged with falsely reporting an incident.
