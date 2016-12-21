Bentley interviews Roy Moore for potential Senate seat
Bentley interviews Roy Moore for potential Senate seat Suspended chief justice one of eight candidates interviewed so far to succeed Jeff Sessions Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2ibtooq Gov. Robert Bentley's office said Wednesday the governor interviewed four candidates this week to replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, including suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. Roy Moore looks on before the lottery to pick the judges who will hear his appeal at the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec 9
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov 29
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Todd Williams (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Cats123
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|hatemontgomery
|46
|Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats
|Nov '16
|Fatherof7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC