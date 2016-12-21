Bentley interviews Roy Moore for potential Senate seat Suspended chief justice one of eight candidates interviewed so far to succeed Jeff Sessions Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2ibtooq Gov. Robert Bentley's office said Wednesday the governor interviewed four candidates this week to replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, including suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. Roy Moore looks on before the lottery to pick the judges who will hear his appeal at the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery, Ala.

